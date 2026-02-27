Home / India News / President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer near Pak border

LCH 'Prachand' is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

The LCH took off from the Jaisalmer Indian Air Force station (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 10:53 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday took a sortie as co-pilot in Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. 

The LCH took off from the Jaisalmer Indian Air Force (IAF) station. Before the sortie, the captain briefed the president. Dressed in an olive green uniform and helmet, she waved from the cockpit before departing.

LCH 'Prachand' is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

