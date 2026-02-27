President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer near Pak border
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday took a sortie as co-pilot in Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
LCH 'Prachand' is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 10:53 AM IST