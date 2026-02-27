Financial cost of cyberattacks increasing, threatens national security

The report said that malicious detections in 2024 were concentrated within critical economic sectors. Health care accounted for 21 per cent of malware cases, followed by BFSI (19 per cent), hospitality (17 per cent), education (15 per cent), and MSMEs (7 per cent).

“Critical information infrastructure” of government and private sectors relying on industrial control systems (ICS) to manage essential services are prime targets of cyberattacks, said Balraj K Sidhu and Arunender Singh in an article published in the Economic and Political Weekly in September 2021. “It appears the existing regulatory framework in India has not yet taken strong measures to strengthen the ICS security which is the need of the hour as power, transport and energy increase their vulnerability to cyberattacks,” the authors said.