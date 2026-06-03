CBSE re-evaluation requests keep mounting as portal remains under scrutiny

Applications for verification and re-evaluation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination answer scripts continued to mount on Wednesday, with nearly 44,000 requests filed through the board's online portal even as students' concerns over answer-book discrepancies and recent technical glitches remain under focus.

According to updates shared by the CBSE on X, the portal received 4,924 applications for verification and 39,056 applications for re-evaluation as of 12 noon on Wednesday, taking the total number of requests to 43,980.

The latest figures indicate a sharp rise in applications since Tuesday night, when CBSE said the portal had recorded more than 28,000 successful submissions by 10 pm.

The applications have been filed after more than 400,000 students accessed scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, double the number from last year, when it was about 200,000, according to officials. The updates come after the verification and re-evaluation portal failed to open on the scheduled date earlier this week, triggering complaints from students seeking access to the facility. However, complaints about access issues persisted on social media on Wednesday, with several students claiming they were unable to log in to the post-result portal despite entering the correct details. Multiple users tagged CBSE on X, reporting repeated “verification failed” messages during Aadhaar authentication and urging the board to resolve the issue before application deadlines expire.

On Tuesday, the government transferred the board's chairman and secretary and constituted a committee to examine the procurement of OSM services following concerns raised over answer-book discrepancies and technical issues in the post-result process. In a separate update on Wednesday, CBSE said payment gateways of State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank were available on the portal and that students do not need to hold accounts with these banks to make payments and can use any of the designated gateways. Candidates may make payments through UPI, net banking, credit cards and debit cards, according to the board.