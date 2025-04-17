CCPA issues notices to coaching centres for false claims, unfair practices

In a move aimed at ensuring transparency in the coaching sector, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Thursday issued notices to coaching centres over misleading claims and unfair trade practices.

While the names of the centres have not been disclosed, the CCPA stated that the action pertains to institutions offering coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

“The CCPA has issued 49 notices and imposed a total penalty of Rs 77.60 lakh on 24 coaching centres, directing them to discontinue misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices,” the authority said in a public statement.

The action follows the failure of several coaching institutes to comply with the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024.

These guidelines prohibit coaching centres from making false or misleading claims or advertisements to promote their services and from engaging in deceptive or unfair practices.

“Following the recent declaration of results for examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET, the CCPA observed that coaching centres are not adhering to the guidelines,” the statement said.

The notices highlight violations such as guaranteed placements, assured ranks in JEE and NEET, infringement of consumer rights, and misleading advertisements.

The issues raised also include unfair trade practices like promised services not being delivered, non-refund or partial refund of fees after admission cancellation, and deficiency in service.

The CCPA had earlier taken action against coaching centres offering preparation services for national-level entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Last year, the CCPA had penalised three UPSC coaching centres for misleading advertisements related to their claimed success rates in the civil services examination.