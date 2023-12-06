CDS General Anil Chauhan to open HAL's avionics exposition in Delhi

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will showcase its legacy in the design, development, and production of a diverse range of avionics systems during Avionics Exposition – 2023, which will be held in the capital at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Thursday and Friday.

The Avionics Expo – 2023 will be inaugurated by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan.

Since the early 1960s, HAL has systematically built up its capability to design and develop fighter aircraft avionics, beginning with the HF-24 Marut fighter-bomber aircraft.

This equipped HAL and selected Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO) laboratories such as Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS), Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) the ability to work together in developing advanced avionics for the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).

The Tejas LCA features world-class avionics including an unstable design and a quadruplex fly-by-wire flight computer. These features make the Tejas a highly manoeuvrable fighter that is also a highly stable aircraft.

HAL has designed a range of light and medium helicopters with advanced avionics in its Rotary Wing Research & Design Centre (RWR&DC).

In November 2008, HAL set up its Mission and Combat Systems Research and Design Centre (MCSRDC) for designing and developing mission and combat systems for fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. This has enabled the Indian Air Force to use aircraft such as the Jaguar for many years more than its predicted service life.

“We will demonstrate HAL's capabilities and contributions toward self-reliance in avionics, to our stakeholders, including the Indian armed forces, the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the DRDO and other important institutions,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, the acting chief of HAL.

“The event will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from the aviation sector… It is a testament to HAL's commitment to advancing aerospace technology in India,” said DK Sunil, HAL engineering and R&D chief.

The expo will display cutting-edge avionics systems deployed in various aircraft platforms, including advanced flight control systems, communication systems, and navigation systems.

Panel discussions will feature experts from the armed forces, HAL, partner organisations, and academia. Topics will span emerging trends in avionics, challenges in system integration, and the future of aviation electronics, providing a holistic view of the sector.

HAL Avionics Expo 2023 will also offer live demonstrations of avionics products and systems, providing an opportunity to experience their capabilities firsthand.

The event will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from the aviation sector to establish meaningful networks and explore business partnerships.

Engineering students from and around Delhi have also been invited to gain experience.