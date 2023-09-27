Home / India News / CEC Rajiv Kumar signs MoU with Seychelles to expand 'cooperation'

CEC Rajiv Kumar signs MoU with Seychelles to expand 'cooperation'

Earlier this year, Rajiv Kumar held productive discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan Dasho Sonam Topgay in Bhutan

ANI
The MoU was signed to boost the exchange of best practices in election management and training officials

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electoral Commission Chairperson of Seychelles Danny Lucas on 'Electoral Cooperation' in the capital of Seychelles.

The MoU was signed to boost the exchange of best practices in election management and training officials.

Taking to their social media 'X', the Election Commission of India stated, "#ECI Expands Electoral Collaboration. CEC @rajivkumarec & Mr. Danny Lucas, Chairperson, Electoral Commission #Seychelles sign MoU on 'Electoral Cooperation' at Victoria, Seychelles. MoU to strengthen the exchange of best practices in election mgt. & training of officials."

Indo-Seychelles relations have been characterised by close friendship, understanding and cooperation. To facilitate cooperation further a number of bilateral agreements/MOUs have already been signed during the last few decades.

Earlier this year, Rajiv Kumar held productive discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan Dasho Sonam Topgay in Bhutan.

According to an official press release by the Election Commission of India, the visit to Bhutan by CEC Rajiv Kumar happened almost after a decade, on the invitation of the CEC of Bhutan to further strengthen the cooperation between the two EMBs.

Earlier in March this year, a delegation of the French Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs led by its chairman Jean-Louis Bourlanges held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar at Nirvachan Sadan.

Also Read

Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant

Election Commission team visits Bhopal to review preparations for MP polls

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

UP's Election Commission to adopt ECI's voter list to eliminate duplication

C'garh CM gives Rs 2,000 cr to welfare scheme beneficiaries, Sonia hails

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

This isn't govt policy, open to specific info: EAM on Canada's allegations

Law Commission to clear its stand on One nation one election today

Clash between India and Canada threatens to hurt trade, investment

LIVE: In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy, says EAM

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaRajiv Kumarchief election commissionerElectoral reforms

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story