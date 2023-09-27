LIVE: In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy, says EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said efforts are on in Manipur by the state and the central governments to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns and there is adequate law-and-order enforcement. "...I think one part of the problem in Manipur has been the destabilising impact of migrants who have come," he said Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in response to a question on the situation in the northeastern state in India.
Amazon sued by FTC, 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Amazon's home state of Washington, is the result of a years-long investigation into the company's businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against it in its nearly 30-year history. The Federal Trade Commission and states that joined the lawsuit allege Amazon is violating federal and state antitrust laws. They are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction that they say would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and loosen its monopolistic control to restore competition.
9:02 AM
India-China ties have been in abnormal state since Galwan clash: Jaishankar
If the two biggest countries of the world have that degree of tension between them, "it has consequences for everybody else", he asserted during a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations to a question about India-China relations. "You know, one of the pleasures of dealing with China is that they never quite tell you why they do things. So you often end up trying to figure it out. And it's always, there's certain ambiguity out there," Jaishankar said.
9:01 AM
In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy: EAM Jaishankar
"...I think one part of the problem in Manipur has been the destabilising impact of migrants who have come," he said Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in response to a question on the situation in the northeastern state in India. "But there are also tensions which obviously have a long history which precede that. And today, I think the effort is on the part of the state government and the Union government to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns, that arms which were seized during that period are recovered, that there is an adequate law-and-order enforcement out there so that incidents of violence don't happen," the minister said.