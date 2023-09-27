LIVE: In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy, says EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said efforts are on in Manipur by the state and the central governments to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns and there is adequate law-and-order enforcement. "...I think one part of the problem in Manipur has been the destabilising impact of migrants who have come," he said Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in response to a question on the situation in the northeastern state in India. Relations between India and China have been in an "abnormal state" since the 2020 Galwan clash and it is a "possibly longer than medium-term issue", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here. If the two biggest countries of the world have that degree of tension between them, "it has consequences for everybody else", he asserted during a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations to a question about India-China relations. US regulators and 17 states are suing Amazon over allegations the e-commerce behemoth abuses its position in the marketplace to inflate prices on and off its platform, overcharge sellers and stifle competition. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Amazon's home state of Washington, is the result of a years-long investigation into the company's businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against it in its nearly 30-year history. Read More