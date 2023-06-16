Home / India News / Central Railway to set up 13 breastfeeding pods at stations in Mumbai

Central Railway said 13 state-of-the-art nursing pods will be set up at seven major railway stations in its Mumbai division to create a comfortable space for breastfeeding women during their travel

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
The Central Railway on Friday said 13 state-of-the-art nursing pods will be set up at seven major railway stations in its Mumbai division to create a comfortable space for breastfeeding women during their travel.

The Central Railway in a release said the nursing pods will be set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel and Lonavala stations.

The nursing pods will have comfortable cushioned seating, a dedicated diaper changing station, a fan for ventilation, a light, and a dustbin for the hygienic disposal of soiled diapers, it said.

Citing that the lack of amenities for expecting and breastfeeding mothers only exacerbates the challenges they face, the Central Railway said each nursing pod will offer a range of amenities designed to enhance the breastfeeding experience for mothers and their babies.

A licenced service provider will be responsible for maintaining the nursing pods, and advertisements will be displayed on the walls of the pods to make them "economically sustainable", the railway release stated.

A nursing pod each will be set up at CSMT, Kalyan and Panvel stations, while two each will be placed at Thane and Lonavala stations and three each at Dadar station and LTT, it stated.

The pods will be set up under the National Initiative for Feeding and Resting Infrastructure for Stations (NINFRIS) policy it said.

"This strategic distribution aims to cater to the needs of breastfeeding women across the Mumbai division, which witnesses approximately 35 lakh daily commuters, with around 20 percent being women," the release stated.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

