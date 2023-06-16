A downer for air cargo: What accounts for stagnation of industry in FY23

But FY23 was not an encouraging year for the air cargo sector: Domestic air cargo increased by 9.7 per cent, international air freight -- which is much larger than domestic cargo -- decreased by 4.9 per cent. It is this contraction that has stakeholders worried.

The air cargo sector in India had been growing consistently for at least five years before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. Growth contracted by 25.7 per cent in FY21 before jumping back by 27 per cent in FY22, according to the Airports Authority of India's data that has been reviewed by Business Standard. (see chart 1).