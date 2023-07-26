Centre exploring options to step up stray dog sterilisation, end attacks

The central government is exploring options to speed up the sterilisation of stray dogs, responding to attacks by the animals in cities.

One option is setting a minimum remuneration for agencies that sterilise dogs, sources said. The practice is municipal bodies invite tenders from agencies and then award a tender for the lowest bidder. Agencies usually get around Rs 800-1,500 for sterilising one dog.

The amount is considered inadequate as the cost of surgeries, veterinary doctors' fees, feeding and housing a dog for at least three days is much more. An amount of at least Rs 1,800-2,200 should be paid per animal to cover expenses, animal rights campaigners have said.

As animal right is a state subject, so it remains to be seen how civic agencies of cities will carry out the central government’s guidelines. The centre, in March 2023, notified the revised Animal Birth Control Rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to streamline methods used to sterilise stray dogs.

The process to be followed and the agencies that can be hired for sterilisation drives were laid down in the revised rules originally listed in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

The rules prescribe an elaborate procedure on catching stray dogs, sterilisation and post-operative care. According to animal rights activists, some municipal corporations use professional agencies for sterilisation. In Delhi and Lucknow, the local administrations have engaged professional organisations for carrying out sterilisation drives.

In Dehradun, an agency engaged by the district administration has completed almost 85 per cent of sterilisation.

The most common methods for sterilising female dogs is spay (removing the ovaries and the uterus) and neutering males by removing testicles.

Animal rights activists said that sterilisation is one part of the problem, but a bigger issue is preventing conflicts between people who love and support stray dog and those who don’t.

“Sterilisation is not the only solution as it won’t stop the dog from barking or chasing someone. But, yes sterilisation might help in controlling the dog population over a period of time and together with active vaccination might control rabies but it won’t change the nature of conflict that happens between dog lovers and dog haters for which sensitization workshops and programmes are very much needed,” said Faizan Jaleel, an animal rights activist.

He said campaigns such as ‘Abhay Sankalp’ can bring about public sensitisation. ‘Abhay Sankalp’ as per published information is a program dedicated to working with residential housing colonies to promote peaceful and harmonious coexistence between human beings and street dogs.