Home / India News / HC extends stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday

Arguments in the matter were presented by the mosque management committee and the Hindu side

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended the stay on a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India till Thursday.

After hearing a plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, against the ASI survey, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday. The court ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till then.

The hearing of the case will resume at 3:30 pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the matter was heard by the court in the morning session and hearing resumed at 4:30 in the evening.

During the hearing in the evening, ASI officials were also called in the court.

Arguments in the matter were presented by the mosque management committee and the Hindu side.

Topics :Allahabad High CourtVaranasiUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

