Centre extends mandatory fitness testing of vehicles till Oct 2024

The government has extended the date of mandatory fitness testing through a registered Automated Testing Station (ATS) for heavy goods and passenger motor vehicles by 18 months to October 1, 2024.

Earlier, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry (MoRTH) had said that fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from April 1, 2023.

However, in the case of medium goods vehicles, medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport), the MoRTH had said the requirement will be made compulsory from June 1, 2024.

"Now, in view of the present status of readiness of the Automated testing Stations (ATS) across the country, MoRTH has decided to extend the date for mandatory testing through ATS in respect of Heavy Goods Vehicles/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles, Medium Goods Vehicles / Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) to 1st October 2024," the ministry said in a statement.

An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle



The ministry in 2021 said entities like special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and bodies of individuals may be allowed to open ATS for testing the fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.

Fitness testing for personal vehicles (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years).