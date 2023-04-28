Home / India News / Centre has sanctioned 11 new nursing colleges for Tamil Nadu: Subramanian

Centre has sanctioned 11 new nursing colleges for Tamil Nadu: Subramanian

The Central government has sanctioned 11 new nursing colleges for Tamil Nadu and they would be established at an outlay of Rs 10 crore each, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday

Chennai
Centre has sanctioned 11 new nursing colleges for Tamil Nadu: Subramanian

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central government has sanctioned 11 new nursing colleges for Tamil Nadu and they would be established at an outlay of Rs 10 crore each, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

These colleges, offering 100 undergraduate seats, would be built next to the state-run medical colleges, he said.

Despite the state already having six nursing colleges, there have always been pleas to start additional colleges.

"During my meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya two months ago, I requested for according sanction for 30 new nursing colleges in the state, owing to the huge demand for them. Eleven new nursing colleges were sanctioned for Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening," Subramanian told reporters here.

He said several legislators had demanded that a nursing college be set up in their respective Assembly constituencies or in their districts.

The sites for the colleges would be decided in consultation with Chief Minister M K Stalin, Subramanian said.

During a review meeting with senior health officials earlier in the day, he directed them to ensure sufficient stock of Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) injections, Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and "loading dose" -- first aid tablets to reduce viscosity of blood, decrease severity of heart attack and save lives, at all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Health Sub Centres (HSCs) spread across Tamil Nadu.

"So, people in need of these drugs need not rush to the metros even for the initial treatment," he said.

Also Read

UK's Health board to recruit 900 overseas nurses, mostly Indians: Report

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Budget backs pharma R&D, nursing colleges, skilling in medical devices

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Delhi, Haryana officials to coordinate over Yamuna clean-up: L-G office

G20 India to ensure largest-ever youth participation in Y20 summits: Thakur

Softone unveils 'Re-Hear', India's first ultra-modern hearing machine

Moment Iyer was injured, you had to look in Rahane's direction: Shastri

Mirza speaks up for Indian wrestlers, says 'it's time to stand with them'

Topics :Tamil Nadunursingmedical industry

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story