Home / India News / Centre issues tender for gas-fired power to address high electricity demand

Centre issues tender for gas-fired power to address high electricity demand

"The operation of gas-based plants is envisaged tentatively for 20 days during the crunch period, extendable by another five days based on requirement," a tender issued by a unit of state-run NTPC Ltd

Reuters SINGAPORE
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Sudarshan Varadhan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -India is seeking bids to supply gas-fired power to address expected periods of unusually high electricity consumption in October and November, a tender issued on Thursday showed.

Domestic gas plant operators are likely to bid for the tender, potentially pushing them to tap the spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) market at a time of tepid Asian demand.

India relies on coal to generate nearly three quarters of its electricity, and power generated from coal is typically much cheaper than when generated by gas-fired plants. Over half of the country's roughly 25 gigawatts (GW) of gas-fired capacity is non-operational because of relatively high LNG prices.

However, the worst power shortages in 16 months due to an unexpected surge in power demand due to factors including higher than usual temperatures, and a sharp plunge in hydroelectricity output, have forced the world's fifth largest economy to turn to gas-fired power.

"The operation of gas-based plants is envisaged tentatively for 20 days during the crunch period, extendable by another five days based on requirement," a tender issued by a unit of state-run NTPC Ltd said.

India is seeking bids to supply 4,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from gas-fired power plants to address high demand in October and November, according to the tender.

The tender includes a minimum guaranteed purchase of 75% of the contracted quantity.

As India's consumption of natural gas exceeds its domestic production, and most of its locally produced gas is used by other industries, gas plant operators need to buy LNG in the spot market.

It is unusual for India's electricity use to spike during the second half of the year as temperatures typically fall. Demand tends to peaks in May, when Indians crank up air-conditioners to beat the heat, and industries operate without rain-related disruptions.

India has been pushing utilities to expedite completion of power plant maintenance and hasten the process of starting completed projects, as part of emergency steps to stop electricity outages.

(Reporting by Sudarshan VaradhanEditing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Reports

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

World Bank to fund Odisha for better social protection, disaster resilience

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

Odisha govt sounds health alert after 'Scrub Typhus' kills 5 people

Centre is not moving towards a licence raj: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

175 killed, 1108 injured in four months of Manipur violence: Police

Topics :electricity demandspower plantselectricity

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story