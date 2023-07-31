Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The event likewise saw the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, presenting the logo, motto - "Jan Jan Sakshar", and mobile app ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram. The event was held on the sidelines of the third anniversary of NEP 2020.

Attending the crowd, Union Minister Pradhan emphasised on the importance of the ULLAS mobile application in using technology to promote universal access to basic literacy. The initiative of ULLAS envisages unleashing a revolution in education and literacy across the nation by encouraging a conducive and comprehensive environment that takes special care of each and every person, bridging gaps in essential proficiency and basic fundamental abilities. It also concentrates on empowering citizens to participate in nation-building and promoting functional literacy, vocational skills, and essential life skills like financial literacy, legal literacy, and digital literacy.

ULLAS mobile application: Overview The application is accessible on both Android and iOS platforms, and fills in as a digital gateway to draw in students with different educational resources through the DIKSHA portal of NCERT. Either by self-registration or through surveyors, learners and volunteers can sign up. Citizens over the age of 15 who were unable to attend formal school are primarily the target audience for the program. It works through volunteerism, empowering volunteers to take part as DUTY or Kartavya Bodh towards nation-building.

Student volunteers will be boosted with credits in school/university and appreciation via certificates, letters of appreciation, felicitation, among different means, ANI revealed. The brand new slogan and logo, "ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram" is a symbol of the campaign's enthusiasm and determination to spread education throughout the nation. In order to foster a culture of knowledge sharing in Indian communities, the initiative aims to ignite each individual's natural curiosity and drive toward continuous education.

To get to ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, intrigued people can download the mobile application from Google PlayStore or the iOS app Store.