Home / India News / Centre launches ULLAS mobile application to promote basic literacy

Centre launches ULLAS mobile application to promote basic literacy

Addressing the citizens, Union Minister Pradhan emphasised the importance of the ULLAS mobile application in utilising technology to promote universal access to basic literacy

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Centre launches ULLAS mobile application to promote basic literacy

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The event likewise saw the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, presenting the logo, motto - "Jan Jan Sakshar", and mobile app ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram. The event was held on the sidelines of the third anniversary of NEP 2020.

Attending the crowd, Union Minister Pradhan emphasised on the importance of the ULLAS mobile application in using technology to promote universal access to basic literacy. The initiative of ULLAS envisages unleashing a revolution in education and literacy across the nation by encouraging a conducive and comprehensive environment that takes special care of each and every person, bridging gaps in essential proficiency and basic fundamental abilities. It also concentrates on empowering citizens to participate in nation-building and promoting functional literacy, vocational skills, and essential life skills like financial literacy, legal literacy, and digital literacy.

ULLAS mobile application: Overview
The application is accessible on both Android and iOS platforms, and fills in as a digital gateway to draw in students with different educational resources through the DIKSHA portal of NCERT. Either by self-registration or through surveyors, learners and volunteers can sign up. Citizens over the age of 15 who were unable to attend formal school are primarily the target audience for the program. It works through volunteerism, empowering volunteers to take part as DUTY or Kartavya Bodh towards nation-building. 


Student volunteers will be boosted with credits in school/university and appreciation via certificates, letters of appreciation, felicitation, among different means, ANI revealed. The brand new slogan and logo, "ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram" is a symbol of the campaign's enthusiasm and determination to spread education throughout the nation. In order to foster a culture of knowledge sharing in Indian communities, the initiative aims to ignite each individual's natural curiosity and drive toward continuous education.

To get to ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, intrigued people can download the mobile application from Google PlayStore or the iOS app Store.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Chandrayaan-3 update: Isro to slingshot spacecraft on path to moon

Govt has issued no guidelines to monitor WhatsApp chats: PIB Fact Check

West Bengal assembly passes motion condemning violence in Manipur

Health Ministry asks Delhi govt to implement Clinical Establishments Act

44% of rural households in ST areas yet to get tap water connection: Govt

Topics :government policiesgovernment of Indiagovernment schools

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story