Home / India News / Health Ministry asks Delhi govt to implement Clinical Establishments Act

Health Ministry asks Delhi govt to implement Clinical Establishments Act

The Health Ministry had earlier too asked the Delhi government to implement the Clinical Establishments Act

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Union Health Ministry has asked the Delhi government to implement the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, contending that the functioning of clinics, laboratories, imaging centres and AYUSH facilities in the city are not regulated.

The July 21 letter to the secretary of the city's health department highlighted that the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, has a limited scope as it covers only hospitals and nursing homes of allopathic systems.

It mentioned that the Government of India notified the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act in March 2012 for mandatory registration and regulation of all types of clinical establishments belonging to all recognised systems of medicine in both government and private sectors.

"In terms of the Schedule to the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, it is not applicable in the NCT of Delhi in view of the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953," the letter said.

The Health Ministry had earlier too asked the Delhi government to implement the Clinical Establishments Act.

"It has been noted that the existing Act in NCT of Delhi has limited scope as it covers only hospitals and nursing homes of allopathic system. Other clinical establishments like clinics, polyclinics, laboratories, imaging centres, and AYUSH clinical establishments are not being regulated under the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953. Because of this, a large number of clinical establishments continue to remain unregulated in NCT of Delhi," the July 21 letter said.

"I may request that the matter may be examined expeditiously at your end, or alternatively, the existing Act (The Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953) may be repealed and the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 may be adopted in the NCT of Delhi," it added.

The letter said the Clinical Establishments Act seeks to standardise health facilities and provision of care based on standard treatment guidelines to improve public health in the country as mandated under Article 47 of the Constitution of India.

The legislation also provides for mandatory emergency medical treatment within staff and facilities available, display of rates, regulation of charges of procedures and services, maintenance of records and provision of statistics and information by clinical establishments, it added.

Also Read

Uttarakhand allopathic doctors to get six-day training in ayurveda

What is new medical registration system and why doctors are concerned?

Govt to launch Ayushman Bhav to achieve 100% coverage of health schemes

India emerging as favourable place to conduct medical trials: PwC India

Vivo expects X90 'Made in India' series to spur premium segment growth

44% of rural households in ST areas yet to get tap water connection: Govt

Monsoon Session: LS adjourned for day amid opposition protest over Manipur

PM Modi praises women of Niti-Mana Valley in U'khand during 'Mann ki Baat'

All 7 Opposition members in Goa assembly suspended for 2 days over protest

Manipur video case: Why did police take 14 days to register FIR, asks SC

Topics :Health MinistryDelhi governmentMohalla clinicsAYUSH

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story