Centre may hike cane-ethanol price by 3% for 2023-24 season, industry says

The government may increase the price of ethanol produced from sugarcane-based molasses for the 2023-24 season starting November 1 by up to 3 per cent.

This is in line with the trend followed since the last few years, trade and industry sources said.

Though there has been no official announcement, industry sources said it could happen before the start of the new season.

The 2022-23 ethanol supply year will end on October 31, a month ahead of the earlier schedule. This will align it with the sugar production season.

Sources said that for ethanol produced from ‘B-heavy’ molasses, the procurement price could be raised by Rs 1.15 a litre.