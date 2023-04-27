Home / India News / Centre monitors evacuation of Indians from Sudan, 600 reach home: Kwatra

Kwatra further informed that apart from INS Sumedha and INS Teg, the third naval ship INS Tarkash has also reached Port Sudan on Thursday to evacuate Indians from Khartoum

New Delhi
Centre monitors evacuation of Indians from Sudan, 600 reach home: Kwatra

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Even as the evacuation process of Indian citizens from violence-hit Sudan is underway through Operation Kaveri, government on Thursday said that is monitoring the situation.

Addressing mediapersons, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said: "We are constantly monitoring the situation in Sudan since the conflict began on April 15. Our estimate is that there are approximately 3,500 Indians and 1,000 PIOs in Sudan."

He further informed that around 600 Indian citizens have already reached India.

"We have received requests for the evacuation of citizens of other countries from Sudan. This is subject to the fulfilment of the procedures," he added.

Kwatra further informed that apart from INS Sumedha and INS Teg, the third naval ship INS Tarkash has also reached Port Sudan on Thursday to evacuate Indians from Khartoum.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan informed that 297 Indians have been received at Jeddah, who were carried by INS Teg.

"With this second ship and total of six batches, around 1,100 Indians have been rescued from Sudan and have arrived in Jeddah," Muraleedharan tweeted.

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

