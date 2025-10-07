Centre proposes exemption for CEPTs, solid waste plants from prior approval

The government has proposed to exempt Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and Common Municipal Solid Waste Management Facilities (CMSWMFs), including those having landfill sites, from the requirement of obtaining prior environmental clearance.

According to two draft notifications issued by the environment ministry on October 1 and 3, the exemption will apply to both facilities, subject to environmental safeguards being implemented and monitored through the existing consent mechanism by state pollution control boards and pollution control committees.

The ministry said CETPs and CMSWMFs are governed by strong regulatory frameworks under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, which ensure regular monitoring, inspections and mandatory reporting.

The draft notification on CETPs noted that significant technological progress has taken place across industrial sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, paints and electroplating, enabling industries to manage effluents with greater efficiency and accountability. It said the growing adoption of zero liquid discharge systems has further reduced pollution risks by ensuring complete treatment and reuse of industrial wastewater. CETPs, which treat effluents from multiple industries, play a key role in promoting collective responsibility and self-compliance, the ministry said, adding that their establishment should be encouraged to ensure effective and centralised pollution monitoring. Similarly, the notification on CMSWMFs said that such facilities are essential environmental services that help protect public health and the environment by managing municipal waste.