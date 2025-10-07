Home / India News / IAF chief hails Op Sindoor as model of cohesion and clear military strategy

IAF chief hails Op Sindoor as model of cohesion and clear military strategy

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan

AP Singh
Singh made the remarks in his message a day ahead of the 93rd Air Force Day. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
Operation Sindoor was a "shining example" of clear directions, India's indigenous capabilities and effective cohesion among the armed forces, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh made the remarks in his message a day ahead of the 93rd Air Force Day.

"Operation Sindoor is a shining example of clear higher directions , our indigenous capability and effective cohesion and jointmanship between all defence forces," he said.

"The Indian Air Force will continue to defend our nation's skies by enhancing its capabilities , embracing innovation and upholding the highest standards of professionalism," he said.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10 In his remarks, the Air Chief Marshal said the highest priority of his force is to always protect India's integrity and sovereignty.

"Going beyond the combat role, the Indian Air Force always stood by the people , rescuing lives during floods, disasters and evacuating citizens from conflict zones as demonstrated during Operation Sindhu and Operation Brahma," he said.

"The Indian Air Force has been and will continue to be the first responder to the nation's call," he said.

The Chief of Air Staff also paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes.

The IAF will celebrate the Air Force Day on Wednesday at the Hindon airbase.

The Indian Air Force was officially established on October 8, 1932.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

