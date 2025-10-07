Home / India News / Kerala stops sale of Sresan drugs after Tamil Nadu cancels company licence

Kerala stops sale of Sresan drugs after Tamil Nadu cancels company licence

The decision follows steps by the Tamil Nadu Drugs Controller to cancel the company's licence, state Health Minister Veena George said

drugs
Sales of Respifresh TR, manufactured by a Gujarat-based firm, were also stopped immediately after the drug was found to be substandard, the minister said in a statement. (Representative photo: Freepik)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala government on Tuesday banned the distribution of medicines manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals.

The decision follows steps by the Tamil Nadu Drugs Controller to cancel the company's licence, state Health Minister Veena George said.

Sales of Respifresh TR, manufactured by a Gujarat-based firm, were also stopped immediately after the drug was found to be substandard, the minister said in a statement.

There are five distributors in the state supplying this medicine, and they have been instructed to stop distribution, George said.

Strict action will be taken against those selling this medicine. Those in possession of this drug are requested not to use it. These medicines are not distributed through government hospitals.

She added that strict action would be initiated against establishments that provide medicines to children under the age of 12 without a prescription from an authorised doctor.

The ban comes after reports that 14 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, died recently from suspected renal failure linked to the consumption of a toxic' cough syrup.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cough syrup deaths: toll in MP's Chhindwara rises to 16 as 2 more kids die

Landslide in Himachal kills 15 as bus crushed; PM condoles deaths

IAF chief hails Op Sindoor as model of cohesion and clear military strategy

Hospital fires expose deep safety lapses, weak enforcement across India

Cabinet approves ₹24,000 crore rail expansion projects in four states

Topics :India NewsPharmaKeralaTamil NaduDrugs ban

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story