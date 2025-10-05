Centre revamps CGHS rates, adds tier-based pricing after a decade

In a major revamp — the first since 2014 — the Union Health Ministry has announced revised rates for nearly 2,000 medical procedures under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

The revised rates, effective from October 13, have been rationalised based on accreditation status, hospital type, city classification and ward entitlement — a departure from the earlier uniform structure.

This comes at a time when the scheme’s functioning has been a matter of contention for both patients and hospitals.

A major complaint from central government employees and pensioners has been that CGHS-empanelled hospitals often refused to provide cashless treatment. “Patients were forced to pay out of pocket for treatment and then had to wait for months for reimbursement,” said a CGHS beneficiary.

Hospitals, on the other hand, argued that the government-set package rates were outdated, low and failed to account for medical inflation since 2014. “Furthermore, facilities did not receive timely payments, leading to hospitals often avoiding cashless services to beneficiaries,” the beneficiary added. While minor updates were made from time to time, the industry had repeatedly urged the government to revise CGHS rates in line with rising medical costs. Under the earlier system, CGHS rates were primarily differentiated between National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) and non-NABH accredited facilities, with consultation fees uniformly set for both outpatient department (OPD) and inpatient department (IPD) consultations across cities and ward categories.

Under the new rates, a multi-dimensional structure has been created based on four parameters, introducing significant variation depending on region and ward entitlement. The revised framework applies to all categories of CGHS cardholders, with semi-private rooms — two to four patients — forming the base for package rates. “If the beneficiary is entitled to a general ward, there will be a decrease of 5 per cent in the rates; however, for private ward entitlement, there will be an increase of 5 per cent,” stated the office memorandum dated October 5. Adding another layer, consultations at National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) or National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited health care organisations (HCOs) will be charged at standard base rates, while rates in non-accredited HCOs will be 15 per cent lower.

Consultations in CGHS-empanelled super-speciality hospitals will attract a 15 per cent higher rate. Similarly, rates will vary for CGHS-empanelled hospitals in Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. While facilities in Tier-1 cities will have standard base rates, procedures in hospitals in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will be 10 per cent and 20 per cent lower respectively. For example, a procedure costing Rs 1,000 in a NABH-accredited facility in a Tier-1 city will cost Rs 850 in a non-NABH facility in the same city. The same procedure in a Tier-2 NABH facility will cost Rs 900, while in a Tier-3 NABH facility it will be Rs 800.

While such variations have been introduced in the revised framework, rates for radiotherapy, investigations, day care and minor procedures not requiring admission will remain uniform, irrespective of ward entitlement. CGHS primarily caters to central government employees and pensioners, as well as their dependent family members. As of October 5, around 4.26 million beneficiaries across 80 cities are covered under the scheme, according to data from the CGHS portal. Hospital bodies welcome move, suggest CPI linkage Hospital bodies have welcomed the rate revisions, expecting the changes to improve access to safe and effective healthcare while enhancing efficiency. Commenting on the revision, Ameera Shah, President of hospital industry body Nathealth, said the reform — along with the earlier GST relief — reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and addressing long-standing sectoral concerns.

The Association of Healthcare Providers–India (AHPI), which represents over 15,000 hospitals, also said the move will improve hospitals’ financial health and ensure timely treatment for beneficiaries. To build on this momentum, Nathealth suggested that CGHS and other government-sponsored schemes be periodically benchmarked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). “This will help ensure predictability, sustainability and a win-win value proposition for patients, providers and policymakers,” the body said in a statement. CGHS-empanelled hospitals asked to submit acceptance by Oct 13. Following the announcement of the revised CGHS rates, the Union Health Ministry has asked all health care organisations (HCOs) to submit an undertaking confirming acceptance of the new terms and conditions by October 13.