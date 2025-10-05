Home / India News / Spelling errors on cheque leads to suspension of school teacher in Himachal

Spelling errors on cheque leads to suspension of school teacher in Himachal

The action was taken by the Directorate of School Education against drawing teacher Atter Singh of the Government Senior Secondary School in Rohnat

Cheque
The principal and the teacher were asked to appear in person before the Director of School Education. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A government school teacher in Sirmaur district has been suspended, days after a photo of a cheque issued by him -- riddled with glaring spelling errors -- surfaced on social media, sparking concern over the quality of education in state-run schools.

The action was taken by the Directorate of School Education against drawing teacher Atter Singh of the Government Senior Secondary School in Rohnat.

The Rs 7,616 cheque, issued on September 25, went viral on social media due to the striking spelling mistakes, reading "Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixtey", drawing public ridicule.

Taking note, the Directorate sought a detailed explanation from the school principal, the concerned teacher and officials responsible for the lapse, officials said.

The principal and the teacher were asked to appear in person before the Director of School Education, Ashish Kohli, on Saturday.

During the hearing, Singh admitted to having made the error inadvertently due to a lack of due diligence, which has not been accepted by the Director.

"Any act of negligence, casualness, disregard towards official responsibilities that might tarnish the image of the Department will invite strict disciplinary action as per rules," warned Kohli.

The Directorate directed the Deputy Director of School Education (Elementary), Sirmaur, to institute disciplinary proceedings against the said teacher under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, and to submit an action taken report to this Directorate at the earliest.

The Directorate asserted that the highest standards of accuracy, responsibility and administrative propriety must be maintained while preparing and issuing official documents, including financial matters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Doctor arrested after 14 children die in MP from toxic cough syrup

Several feared dead as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling

Govt proposes portal to streamline certification, access to assistive tech

Cough syrup tragedy: Health secy likely to hold meet on drug quality today

Uttarakhand launches statewide crackdown on sale of banned cough syrups

Topics :Himachal Pradeshcheque bookTeachers

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story