Home / India News / Centre's help needed for projects to check sea erosion: Karnataka minister

Centre's help needed for projects to check sea erosion: Karnataka minister

Former minister Jayaprakash Hegde and leaders of fishermen groups accompanied Vaidya during the visit

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
Sea erosion (Representational Image)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union government should provide assistance to the state in taking up permanent projects to check sea erosion at different places along the 320-km coastal line of Karnataka, state Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S Vaidya has said.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Kodi Kanyana fisheries port in Udupi district on Sunday, he said the state government is doing its best by taking temporary measures to prevent sea erosion.

However, a permanent should be found by taking up projects in a phased manner with the support of the Union government, Vaidya said.

He said the problems being faced by fishermen in Bengre, Kodi Kanyana and Hangarakatte will be solved jointly by the Fisheries and Port departments. The jetty project at Kodi Kanyana will be taken up soon.

Former minister Jayaprakash Hegde and leaders of fishermen groups accompanied Vaidya during the visit.

Also Read

Protection of coastal areas from erosion of utmost importance: Kerala govt

Know your minister: A look at 24 MLAs sworn-in to Karnataka cabinet today

China's Huawei Technologies looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales

Operations at several ports, oil rigs halted as India prepares for Biparjoy

10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

LIVE: Will give defectors fair chance to come back, says NCP's Jayant Patil

Wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory, snarling summer plans

No country can progress without embracing technology: EAM Jaishankar

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission, Sriharikota to witness a unique 'launch'

Delhi HC dismisses PIL against RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes

Topics :CentreKarnatakaEnvironmentOcean

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story