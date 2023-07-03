Home / India News / No country can progress without embracing technology: EAM Jaishankar

No country can progress without embracing technology: EAM Jaishankar

No nation can become developed without embracing technology and research and development, the minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several changes have taken place in the last nine years, he said

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

No country can progress without embracing technology and research and development, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Interacting with the students of NIT Delhi as part of the BJP's mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Jaishankar advised them to understand local and global developments.

"Globalisation has broken down the boundaries between inside and outside and you should understand what is happening around you," he said citing the impacts of the Covid pandemic and Ukraine war on the prices of petroleum products and food grains.

No nation can become developed without embracing technology and research and development, the minister said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several changes have taken place in the last nine years, he said.

Citing Modi's recent visit to the US, Jaishankar said, "He has a different image, especially in the democratic world as a senior experienced and credible leader."

The ideas and decisions of Modi have an impact, he said.

"In his foreign visits, Modi represents the strength and talent of 149 crore Indians. The world is now looking towards India and its youth," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister also highlighted the Modi government's initiatives to make India a hub of semiconductor manufacturing and set up a national research foundation.

Also Read

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

H1B visa renewal can be done in US itself: PM Modi to Indian diaspora

It's now or never for India to take lead in semiconductor sector: SEMI CEO

PM Modi meets CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm, discusses tech

Global south a victim of several challenges, impacting lives: Jaishankar

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission, Sriharikota to witness a unique 'launch'

Delhi HC dismisses PIL against RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes

Excise policy scam: Delhi HC set to pronounce order on Sisodia's bail plea

Price-sensitive Gen-Z prefers shopping recommendations made by friends

4th batch of 4,758 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine, say officials

Topics :S JaishankarResearchIndia's R&D spendingExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story