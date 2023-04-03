Centre to put up 50 Gw of renewable projects for bidding this year

The union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) said in a recent notification that it will tender 50 gigawatts (Gw) of renewable energy projects in the current financial year. This would include solar, wind, with and without storage RE, solar-wind hybrid and round-the-clock. Of the 50 Gw, at least one Gw would be wind energy.

The ministry said, India’s RE installed capacity is 169 Gw with 82 GW under implementation and 41 Gw under tendering process. The proposed 50 Gw would be offered in four quarters – 15 Gw in the first two and 10 Gw in the last two.