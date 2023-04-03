Home / India News / Centre to put up 50 Gw of renewable projects for bidding this year

Centre to put up 50 Gw of renewable projects for bidding this year

Of this, at least one Gw would be wind energy

Shreya Jai New Delhi
Centre to put up 50 Gw of renewable projects for bidding this year

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) said in a recent notification that it will tender 50 gigawatts (Gw) of renewable energy projects in the current financial year. This would include solar, wind, with and without storage RE, solar-wind hybrid and round-the-clock. Of the 50 Gw, at least one Gw would be wind energy.

The ministry said, India’s RE installed capacity is 169 Gw with 82 GW under implementation and 41 Gw under tendering process. The proposed 50 Gw would be offered in four quarters – 15 Gw in the first two and 10 Gw in the last two.

Topics :renewable energyCentreEnergysolarWind energy

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Also Read

How wind power fell behind solar in India?

It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

Government weighs cancelling reverse auction for renewable power offers

Budget 2023: Experts expect a boost to decarbonisation, energy transition

NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul

People need to remain vigilant against new Covid-19 strain: Official

Let Parliament, country be aware of PM Modi's academic qualification: Raut

With MCD panel not elected, services of 3 'third parties' discontinued

10% of wheat crop damaged due to untimely heavy rains, says Centre

Yulu ties up with Zomato to provide e-scooter for food deliveries

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story