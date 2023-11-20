Chandigarh to celebrate Chhath puja differently with zero-waste event

The Chandigarh civic body has coordinated a zero-waste event on Chhath Puja . Chhath, the four-day celebration that started with nahay khay (a river bath custom) on November 17 and will end up with arghaya (worship and commitment) on November 20 is being celebrated in a special way in Chandigarh this year.

To celebrate Chhath with a difference, the Chandigarh administration has created a sarovar (water body) for conducting the puja ceremony at Indra Colony, Manimajra, alongside every one of the essential materials through its self help groups, all at one place.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chhath puja 2023: Overview

It was a zero-waste program coordinated by the Municipal Corporation. After the program, it was mentioned that all the decoration flowers will be utilized in the Arpan project of the civic body and other residue of puja custom of Chhath will be gathered by the Visar Vahan for reusing.

To make Chhath Puja a special event this year, the corporation has given a thorough platform to playing out the custom of puja at a green belt in Indra Colony. This incorporates the development of a delightful water body and an attractive landscape.

Chhath puja 2023: Insights Also, green rooms have been set up with evolving garments, and stalls have been coordinated to give every one of the needed things to the puja ceremony, ready by ladies self help groups.

To take special care of the necessities of the overall population taking part in the puja, zero-waste food stalls have been set up, showing kinds of food items from registered vendors of the Metropolitan Corporation.

Besides, different cultural projects and performances by eminent Bhojpuri singers have been coordinated to enhance the festive air.

What officials have to say about the Chhath puja 2023 arrangements? Mayor Anup Gupta said, “The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is delighted to provide a holistic platform for the celebration of Chhath Puja this year". He further added that the MC has thought about the necessities and inclinations of the residents and visitors the same, by offering a quiet environment, essential materials, and pleasant social programmes. The point was to make a significant and comprehensive experience for all parties.

The mayor stated that with an end goal to keep up with tidiness in and around the green belt, the MC has done whatever it takes to gather the residue from the custom puja site utilizing its Visar Vahan on November 20.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra stated that this auspicious festival of Chhath Puja implies the responsibility of the Chandigarh MC to make comprehensive and awesome encounters for its residents.