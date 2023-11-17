Chhath Puja 2023: History, Significance, 20 best wishes, messages to share

Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival celebrated in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The Chhath festival begins as the Diwali festival ends, the Chhath begins around seven days after Diwali. This festival is dedicated to God Surya with his sister Shashti Devi often referred to as Chhathi Maiya, and it involves religious rituals.

The auspicious festival occurs twice a year in the month of Chaitra and Kartika.

Chhath Puja Date

This year, the festival of Chhath Puja will begin on November 17 and will conclude on November 20, 2023.

Chhath Puja 2023: History and Significance

Chhath Puja and Ramayana Period





The history of this auspicious festival is linked to the Ramayana period when God Rama and Goddess Sita returned to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile. God Rama performed Rajasuya Yagya to acquit from the sin of Killing Ravana. Mudgal Rishi called Rama and Sita to his ashram for the Yagya. On Rishi Mugdal's advice, Goddess Sita worshipped the Sun God and observed fast during the sixth day of Kartik Shukla. After this, both Lord Rama and Sita stayed in the Ashram of Rishi Mugdal and worshipped for six days, hence it is believed that Chhath Puja begins from the Ramayana period.

Chhath Puja and Shri Krishna's son Samba

The Son of Lord Shri Krishna and Jamvanti, Samba, was cursed to be a leprosy patient. Narad ji suggested Shri Krishna to build 12 temples to free his Son, Samba, from the curse. Thereafter, the Samba built 12 Sun temples in different places including, Aungark, Konark, Devartk, Lolark, and Ulak (Ular) and worshipped God Sun by taking a bath in the pond of Ular for a month and a quarter. Even today, the Chhath Puja is celebrated wholeheartedly in the Ular Sun temple built by Samba.

Chhath Puja 2023: 10 best wishes, messages, and quotes to share

May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God illuminate your life. Happy Chhath Puja! On this auspicious day, may your heart be filled with faith, your home with warmth, and your life with joy. Happy Chhath Puja! May this Chhath Puja bring prosperity, happiness, and enthusiasm to your life. Wishing you a blessed Chhath Puja filled with devotion, happiness, and prosperity. May the positivity of Chhath Puja be spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God shower you with his choicest blessings and fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God bless you with a long and healthy life. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God fulfil all your wishes on this Chhath Puja. May your life be as happy as the streams of a river, and may the Sun God bless you as such. May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May the wishes to make this day be blessed by the Sun God come true. May the blessings of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God bless you with a long and healthy life. Happy Chhath Puja! May the divine light of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God guide you towards success and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja! May the positivity of Chhath Puja fill your life with joy and success. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God fulfil all your wishes on this auspicious occasion. Happy Chhath Puja! May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God be with you always. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God’s rays illuminate your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja! May the blessings of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God be showered upon you and your family. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God’s blessings be with you today and always. Happy Chhath Puja! May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja!