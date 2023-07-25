Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3: Isro successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Chandrayaan-3: Isro successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

"The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST," added ISRO, which had launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

ISRO on Tuesday successfully performed the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.

"The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km X 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations," the national space agency headquartered here said.

"The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST," added ISRO, which had launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14.

Also Read

UAE space agency plans to explore asteroid belt between Mars & Jupiter

ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Isro successfully performs second orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3

Lunar Eclipse 2023: The lunar eclipse on May 5 will be visible in India

Lok Sabha passes bill on bio-diversity, proceedings adjourned till 5 PM

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, here's a list of all gallantry award winners

IIT Madras research improves understanding of inter-organ communication

Kolkata police issues warning about WhatsApp hacking, says not to share OTP

India's projected population, as on July 1, is 1,390 mn: Govt to Lok Sabha

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-3

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story