Home / India News / India's projected population, as on July 1, is 1,390 mn: Govt to Lok Sabha

India's projected population, as on July 1, is 1,390 mn: Govt to Lok Sabha

The projected population of India, as on July 1, 2023, is 139 crore according to a report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rai said the intent of the central government for conducting census 2021 was notified in Gazette of India on March 28, 2019, but due to Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The projected population of India, as on July 1, 2023, is 139 crore according to a report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as per the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, population division online publication, World Population Prospectus 2022, the total projected population of China as on July 1, 2023 is 142,56,71,000.

"The projected population of India as on July 1, 2023, as per the report of the technical group on population projections published by the National Commission on Population, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is 139,23,29,000," he said replying to a written question.

Rai said the intent of the central government for conducting census 2021 was notified in Gazette of India on March 28, 2019, but due to Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed.

Also Read

World Population Day 2023: Theme, significance, date and other details

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Monsoon Session begins; LS adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references

Parliament can transform challenges into opportunities: Lok Sabha Speaker

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Unauthorised sites trying to issue India e-visa via fraudulent means: Govt

36,521 hired in CAPFs in 9 mths, process on to fill 79,960 vacancies: Govt

Goa govt files complaint against Uber, accuses it of operating illegally

DCW chief Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

Oppn alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM

Topics :populationIndia's population

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story