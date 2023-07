Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, here's a list of all gallantry award winners

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year in honour of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War in 1999.

During the war, "Operation Vijay" was launched by the Indian Army to recapture the Indian territories occupied by Pakistani soldiers in the Kargil-Drass sector.

It was reported that as many as 527 Indian forces personnel were killed during the war, and over 1,363 were wounded.

On July 26, it was declared that "Operation Vijay' was successful, and the Indian forces had defected to the Pakistani soldiers.

Here is a list of gallantry awards winners:

Param Vir Chakra awardees

Captain Vikram Batra (13 JAK Rifles)

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar (13 JAK Rifles)

Subedar Major Y S Yadav (18 Grenadiers)

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey (1/11 Gorkha Rifles)

Mahavir Chakra awardees

Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari (18 Grenadiers)

Lieutenant Balwan Singh (18 Grenadiers)

Major Vivek Gupta (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Major Padmapani Acharya (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Naik Digendra Kumar (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Major Sonan Wangchuk (Ladakh Scouts)

Lieutenant K Clifford Nongrum (12 J&K Light Infantry)

Vir Chakra awardees

Lieutenant Colonel Yogesh Kumar Joshi (13 JAK Rifles)

Major S Vijay Bhaskar (13 JAK Rifles)

Major Vikas Vohra (13 JAK Rifles)

Captain Sanjeev Singh (13 JAK Rifles)

Subedar Raghunath Singh (13 JAK Rifles)

Naik Dev Prasad (13 JAK Rifles)

Rifleman Shyam Singh (13 JAK Rifles)

Rifleman Mehar Singh (13 JAK Rifles)

Captain Sachin Annarao Nimbalkar (18 Grenadiers)

Subedar Randhir Singh (18 Grenadiers)

Naib Subedar Dan Lal (18 Grenadiers)

Lance Havildar Ram Kumar (18 Grenadiers)

Colonel Lalit Rai (1/11 Gorkha Rifles)

Colonel M B Ravindra Nath (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Major Mohit Saxena (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Captain Vijayant Thapar (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Subedar Bhawar Lal (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Havildar Sultan Singh Narwaria (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Rifleman Jai Ram Singh (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Subedar Cherring Stobdan (Ladakh Scouts)

Subedar Lobzang Chhotak (Ladakh Scouts)

Havildar Tsewang Rigzin (Ladakh Scouts)

Sepoy Tsering Dorjay (Ladakh Scouts)

Captain Amol Kalia (12 J&K Light Infantry)

Subedar Bahadur Singh (12 J&K Light Infantry)

Lance Naik Ghulam Mohd Khan (12 J&K Light Infantry)

Major Rajesh Sah (18 Garhwal Rifles)

Captain Sumeet Roy (18 Garhwal Rifles)

Captain M V Sooraj (18 Garhwal Rifles)

Naik Kashmir Singh (18 Garhwal Rifles)

Rifleman Anusuya Prasad (18 Garhwal Rifles)

Rifleman Kuldeep Singh (18 Garhwal Rifles)

Colonel Umesh Singh Bawa (17 Jat)

Major Deepak Rampal (17 Jat)

Havildar Kumar Singh (17 Jat)

Major M Sarvanan (1 Bihar)

Naik Ganesh Prasad Yadav (1 Bihar)

Lance Naik Khusiman Gurung (1 Naga)

Sepoy K Ashuli (1 Naga)

Captain Haneefuddin (11 Rajputana Rifles)

Naib Subedar Mangej Singh (11 Rajputana Rifles)

Captain Shyamal Sinha (27 Rajput)

Havildar Joginder Singh Kumaon (27 Rajput)

Captain Jintu Gogoi (17 Garhwal Rifles)

Havildar Sis Ram Gill (8 Jat)

Sepoy Satpal Singh (8 Sikh)

Captain Jerry prem Raj (158 Med Medium Regiment)

Gunner S Gopala Pillai (4 Artillery)

Major A S Kasana (41 Field Regiment)

Wing Commander Anil Kumar (Indian Air Force)

Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Indian Air Force)