Chandrayaan-3 launch another milestone in space exploration: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India's successful launching of Chandrayaan-3 marks another significant milestone in space exploration besides demonstrating the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology.

She also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team and everyone else who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat.

The ISRO launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect, which is planned for late August.

A successful mission would make India only the nation to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

"India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat!



"It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission," President Murmu tweeted.