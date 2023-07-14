Home / India News / Himachal Police scouring inaccessible areas to trace stranded tourists

Himachal Police scouring inaccessible areas to trace stranded tourists

Due to a heavy landslide near Dunkhara on the Kasol-Bhuntar road, the vehicles could not be moved and the tourists had to trek to reach the other side

Press Trust of India Shimla
Pedestrians during monsoon rain, in Shimla

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With 60,000 tourists being evacuated so far, police teams in Himachal Pradesh are now focusing on inaccessible areas with tough topography and low mobile connectivity to trace stranded persons.

Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state, blocking roads and damaging property.

Rescue operations are going on and the police teams are now moving to tough and interior areas where roads have been blocked due to floods and landslides to search for stranded people officiating DGP Satwant Atwal told PTI on Friday.

A number of tourists stuck in Kasol, Manikaran and other adjoining areas have refused to move out without their vehicles and have decided to stay back on their own for a few more days till the situation normalises and all roads are opened, she said.

The tourists said they would prefer to take their vehicles along and would wait till the roads are opened. Some said they would travel when things get better and traffic congestion is over.

Due to a heavy landslide near Dunkhara on the Kasol-Bhuntar road, the vehicles could not be moved and the tourists had to trek to reach the other side.

Following reluctance of tourists to leave without vehicles, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had on Thursday said that the police will provide the tourists with a slip (receipt) and they can take their vehicles when roads are through.

Families of tourists are still contacting the police to know the whereabouts and safety of their near and dear ones and the police are now seeking details of hotels, vehicle numbers, and photographs besides name, number and last location to trace tourists who have not communicated with their family members.

According to the state government over 60,000 tourists have been evacuated so far. Over 790 roads are blocked in the state and 1,468 transformers and 963 water supply schemes are affected as per the state emergency operations centre.

As many as 91 persons have died due to rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till July 13 and bodies of people killed in flash floods are being recovered in Kullu and Mandi districts.

The state is expected to receive heavy rain at isolated places till July 18 with the local MeT office issuing a yellow alert.

Light to moderate rains continued to lash some parts of the state and Kangra received 64 mm of rain, Palampur (33 mm) and Berthin (28.5 mm).

Also Read

Incessant rain, flash floods, landslides ravage Himachal Pradesh's Manali

Himachal minister reaches Chandertal to aid rescue of 290 stranded tourists

Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport

Akali Dal's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, several others from Punjab join BJP

Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 cr: CM Sukhu

NITI Aayog to unveil EPI report on India's readiness for global trade

Only one-third Indians covered by early warning systems for floods: Report

DoT to take decision on satellite earth station gateways next week

Isro launches LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota

Public representatives must think beyond themselves for nation: Prez Murmu

Topics :Himachal PradeshTourists

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story