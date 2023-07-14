Home / India News / NITI Aayog to unveil EPI report on India's readiness for global trade

NITI Aayog to unveil EPI report on India's readiness for global trade

This Export Preparedness Index will discuss how well India performed in terms of exports in the global trade context during the financial year 2022 and how prepared the country is for the coming year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
NITI Aayog is publishing the third edition of the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) for the States/Union Territories (UTs) of India in 2022, on July 17, 2023.

The report discusses how well India performed in terms of exports in the global trade context during the financial year 2022. It also provides an overview of the country's export performance in specific sectors. Additionally, the report emphasises the importance of developing districts as export hubs and analyses the merchandise exports at the district level.

The EPI is a comprehensive tool used to measure the preparedness of Indian states and Union Territories (UTs) for exports. Exports play a crucial role in stimulating economic growth and development. Therefore, it is important to understand the factors that influence export performance. The index conducts a thorough analysis of states and UTs based on various export-related parameters to identify their strengths and weaknesses.

The methodology for the index is continuously improved by incorporating feedback from stakeholders. As a result, the results and rankings in this edition cannot be directly compared to previous editions. Nevertheless, the EPI aims to assist states and UTs in making policy changes to address their specific challenges.

The EPI evaluates the performance of states and UTs across four pillars: Policy, Business Ecosystem, Export Ecosystem, and Export Performance. Each pillar consists of sub-pillars that assess a state's performance using relevant indicators.

The Policy Pillar evaluates states and UTs based on their adoption of export-related policies at the state and district levels, as well as the institutional framework surrounding the export ecosystem.

The Business Ecosystem assesses the overall business environment in a state/UT, including the availability of business-supportive infrastructure and the state/UT's transport connectivity.

The Export Ecosystem focuses on the export-related infrastructure, trade support for exporters, and the presence of research and development to foster innovation in a state/UT.

The Export Performance is an indicator that measures the growth of a state's exports compared to the previous year. It also analyses the concentration of exports and the state's presence in global markets.

The report will be released by the vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.

Through rankings and scorecards, the report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of a state/UT's preparedness for exports. It also highlights the achievements of states/UTs and promotes learning among them to foster healthy competition. By improving collaboration between states and between states and the central government, India can achieve sustained economic growth and leverage its diverse regions for national and sub-national development.

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

