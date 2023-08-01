Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth's orbit, now headed for the moon, says ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth's orbit, now headed for the moon, says ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed its fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre on August 1 and is now headed for the moon for the next phase of the mission

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14. The Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed its fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre, on Tuesday, August 1, starting its 3.8 lakh-km-long  journey towards the moon. 

The Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, according to ISRO.

The Indian space agency on Monday announced that India’s premier space probe had successfully completed its final orbit around the earth, and was now headed for the moon, for the next phase of the mission.

ISRO is attempting to make a soft landing of the lander on the lunar surface of the Moon on August 23.

ISRO tweeted on Monday night about Chandrayaan-3 leaving Earth’s orbit and wrote, "Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbit around the Earth and heads towards the Moon. 
A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit.
Next stop: the Moon
As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for Aug 5, 2023."


Chandrayaan-3, which is a follow- up mission of Chandrayaan-2, aims to show end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The spacecraft has a lander and rover configuration carrying a propulsion module till a 100 km lunar orbit.

The ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to help science and technology research into understanding the moon and its resources. The Chandrayaan-3 carries several scientific instruments to study the lunar surface, such as the thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, the lunar surface plasma environment, and the elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site on the Moon.

According to the ISRI mission brochure released ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, the propulsion module has ‘Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE)’ that will help study the spectral and Polari metric measurement of Earth from lunar orbit.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh

Chandrayaan-3 to undergo crucial phase of its journey towards Moon

Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi

All eyes on ISRO as country eagerly awaits launch of Chandrayaan-3

Monsoon session: Delhi Services Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid to families of deceased in Maha's crane accident

Curfew imposed in violence-hit Nuh district: Haryana Home Minister

Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

17 dead as crane falls on bridge at Samruddhi Expressway construction site

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-2Chandrayaan-3moon missionIndia

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

Apple's main supplier Foxconn plans $500 mn component plants in India

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story