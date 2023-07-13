Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3 should succeed in all respects: ex-Isro cheif Madhavan Nair

Chandrayaan-3 should succeed in all respects: ex-Isro cheif Madhavan Nair

Nair also had a word of caution ahead of the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Friday

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair said on Thursday the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon should succeed in all respects so that India can cross a major milestone in space exploration, and described the planned soft landing on the lunar surface as a very difficult and complex maneuver.

Speaking to PTI, the former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said the mission is an important milestone for ISRO, and noted that the national space agency had made a number of simulations and strengthened the systems to resolve the problem faced during Chandrayaan-2 lander's soft- landing, which was unsuccessful, nearly four years ago.

"This moment I can only say that this mission should succeed in all respects so that we will cross a major milestone in space exploration", said Nair, under whose six year tenure as ISRO Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space from 2003, as many as 25 successful missions were accomplished.

On the soft-landing which the ISRO planned to attempt on August 23 or 24, he said "It's a very difficult maneuver, very very complex maneuver and we are doing it for the first time in an unknown territory and to that extent there is lot of anxiety, we have to wait and see."

Nair also had a word of caution ahead of the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Friday.

"Normally nothing should go wrong. In this game, we can't say. It's a big event with so many sub-systems and components working in unison. Even if a minor glitch happens anywhere we can get into a problem, we really have to be cautious," he said.

"Right now, pre-launch preparations are going on. I hope they will look at all aspects carefully and don't brush aside any anomaly if at all they come across.

Also Read

Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1 will be launched in middle of 2023: ISRO chief

Ahead of launch, Isro team visits Tirupathi temple with Chandrayaan-3 model

Lunar Eclipse 2023: The lunar eclipse on May 5 will be visible in India

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Year's First Lunar Eclipse in India, details inside

China to send astronauts to Moon by 2030 as space race intensifies

Ahead of launch, Isro team visits Tirupathi temple with Chandrayaan-3 model

Steady and resilient through darkest storms: PM hails India-France ties

More than 50,000 tourists evacuated in Himachal: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Bombay HC refuses NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail plea on medical grounds

Maybe govt will coin 'minimum funds, maximum research' slogan: Chidambaram

Topics :ISROMadhavan NairChandrayaan-3Lunar Mission

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story