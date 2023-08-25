Chandrayaan-3: WATCH Pragyan rover exit Isro's lander onto Moon's surface

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Friday shared a video of the Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan rolling out on the Moon's surface.



Sharing the video in a tweet, ISRO wrote, "... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface."



On August 23, Isro had shared the first images from India's Chandrayaan-3 mission on X, formerly Twitter, taken after the probe's historic moon touchdown. The first set of four images were taken by the lander's Horizontal Velocity Camera.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday evening, making India the fourth country to achieve a successful moon landing and the first to soft-land near the Moon's south pole.



Chandrayaan 3's Lander Module Vikram touched the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday. Four hours after Vikram's landing, one of its side panels unfolded to create a ramp for Pragyan, a 20-kg rover.



Pragyan rover on Moon



Pragyan rover is carrying two payloads with it: the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS).

The rover's main objective is to study the Moon's atmosphere and surface composition. APXS will study the elemental composition such as magnesium, aluminium, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, and iron of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.



Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will operate on the Moon's surface for the next fortnight.