Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3: WATCH Pragyan rover exit Isro's lander onto Moon's surface

Chandrayaan-3: WATCH Pragyan rover exit Isro's lander onto Moon's surface

Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday evening, making India the fourth country to achieve a successful moon landing

BS Web Team new delhi
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will operate on the Moon's surface for the next fortnight (Source: Isro)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Friday shared a video of the Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan rolling out on the Moon's surface.

Sharing the video in a tweet, ISRO wrote, "... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface."

 On August 23, Isro had shared the first images from India's Chandrayaan-3 mission on X, formerly Twitter, taken after the probe's historic moon touchdown. The first set of four images were taken by the lander's Horizontal Velocity Camera.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday evening, making India the fourth country to achieve a successful moon landing and the first to soft-land near the Moon's south pole.

Chandrayaan 3's Lander Module Vikram touched the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday. Four hours after Vikram's landing, one of its side panels unfolded to create a ramp for Pragyan, a 20-kg rover.

Pragyan rover on Moon

Pragyan rover is carrying two payloads with it: the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS).

The rover's main objective is to study the Moon's atmosphere and surface composition. APXS will study the elemental composition such as magnesium, aluminium, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, and iron of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.

Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will operate on the Moon's surface for the next fortnight.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Here is how international media covered India's Chandrayaan-3 success

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

Over 50 people rescued, bridge connecting Baddi-Pinjaur washed away in HP

After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

PM Modi lands in Greece for first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'taka

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-3BS Web Reportsmoon missionIndia space mission

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'taka

LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's Goyal

India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies

Next Story