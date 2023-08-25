After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles

Akshay Kumar registers titles for Chandrayaan A few months ago, actor Akshay Kumar had also taken the initiative to register titles associated with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, according to a report in the Hindustan Times (HT).
15 days for approval of titles of Chandrayaan Suresh Amin from IFTPC, said, "Everything is sold out. Hindustan Ki Shaan Chandrayaan are among the titles that have come in for registration. Now, it will take almost 15 days for these titles to get approved. We send such request lists to all the (producers) associations, and if there is any objection, then we do not grant the title."
