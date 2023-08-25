Home / Entertainment / After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles

After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles

Industry bodies such as the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), and the Producers Guild of India have witnessed a flurry of title registrations

BS Web Team New Delhi
The IFTPC started getting title requests from 6 pm on Wednesday

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

After the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon, Hindi filmmakers are queuing up to register film titles inspired by the successful landing.

Industry bodies such as the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), the Producers Guild of India, and the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) in Mumbai have witnessed a flurry of title registrations that include Chandrayaan ki Khoj.

Akshay Kumar registers titles for Chandrayaan
A few months ago, actor Akshay Kumar had also taken the initiative to register titles associated with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, according to a report in the Hindustan Times (HT).


Anil Nagrath from IMPPA said, "We have been getting requests for titles based on Chandrayaan-3 since August 23. We have received 12-15 title requests, including Chandrayan Ki Yatra. Many people didn't even wait for the event to happen, at least the ones who were smart were quick to make a move."

He added that most of the applications are for films and not for web shows.

Also Read: Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price

"Approval process for these titles is already in process," Nagrath said.

The Western India Film Producers Association said they have already received two requests for titles, including Chandrayaan-1 and 2.

15 days for approval of titles of Chandrayaan
Suresh Amin from IFTPC, said, "Everything is sold out. Hindustan Ki Shaan Chandrayaan are among the titles that have come in for registration. Now, it will take almost 15 days for these titles to get approved. We send such request lists to all the (producers) associations, and if there is any objection, then we do not grant the title."


He added that IFTPC started getting title requests from 6 pm on Wednesday.

"So far, we have received 8-10 requests. I'm certain that all over India, an estimated 100 title requests revolving around Chandrayaan would have been received," Amin said.

Also Read: 69th National Awards 2023 announced today, check the winners' list here

He further added that since everything related to Chandrayaan is already sent in for registration, filmmakers are opting to explore titles around the Vikram and the Pragyan.

Also Read

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Dil aur citizenship dono Hindustani: Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship

As years go by, the plot weakens for Indian women-centric cinema

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price

Gadar 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 14: Both continue to do well

National Film Awards 2023: Rocketry named best film; check full list here

69th National Awards 2023 announced today, check the winners' list here

Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore

Topics :Chandrayaan-3Hindi moviesBollywoodAkshay KumarBS Web ReportsEntertainment

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 August

LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's Goyal

India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies

Next Story