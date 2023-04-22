Home / India News / Char Dham yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a puja at Gangotri temple on the occasion of its ceremonial opening after the six-month-long winter closure

Dehradun
Apr 22 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
The Char Dham yatra began on Saturday with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district for pilgrims.

The gates of Gangotri were opened at 12.35 pm and those of Yamunotri at 12.41 pm, officials of the temple committees said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a puja at Gangotri temple on the occasion of its ceremonial opening after the six-month-long winter closure.

Devotees in Kharsali, goddess Yamuna's winter abode, were also showered with rose petals from a helicopter.

Dhami also offered prayers at in Kharsali when goddess Yamuna's idol, in a decorated palanquin carried by the priests, left in a procession for Yamunotri Dham where she will be worshipped for the next six months.

Welcoming devotees, Dhami said all arrangements have been made by the state government to ensure that they have a smooth and trouble-free pilgrimage.

Dhami on Friday had also withdrawn his decision to impose a daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the four famous Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand.

Over 16 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the pilgrimage and the number is rising, he had said.

Kedarnath will be opened on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

