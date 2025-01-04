Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 6 killed in chemical blast at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

6 killed in chemical blast at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu blast: The explosion is believed to have occurred during the chemical mixing process

Fire, Fire accident
Representative image: Shutterstock
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Atleast six workers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.  
 
The blast, believed to have occurred while chemicals were being mixed, destroyed at least one room and resulted in the fatalities. 
Officials confirmed that the fire and rescue department has arrived at the scene.
 
LPG tanker overturns in Coimbatore
 
This incident occurred just hours after an LPG tanker overturned on the Avinashi Road flyover early Friday morning, causing a minor gas leak, as reported by Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.
 
The tanker overturned after becoming detached from the truck while the driver was navigating the flyover's roundabout. Fortunately, there were no injuries, the collector stated. The accident caused temporary traffic disruptions in the city’s central area. As a safety measure, schools within a 500-metre to one-km radius of the site were instructed to close for the day.
 
Following the driver's report of the incident, police quickly responded, halted traffic, and averted a potentially larger disaster, the collector added.

Also Read

Turkiye armament factory explosion leaves 12 dead and four injured

Four decades of Bhopal gas tragedy: A wound that still hasn't healed

A day after Delhi explosion, three CRPF schools receive bomb threats

Security tightens around CRPF school in Rohini after blast, probe continues

Delhi school blast: Telegram channel claims responsibility, police probe on

 
Firefighters and rescue teams applied water to the tanker, which was transporting 18 tonnes of LPG from Kochi in Kerala to a BPCL bottling plant in Ganapathy, Coimbatore.  (With agency inputs)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Four dead in Haryana, 250 flights disrupted in Delhi as dense fog blinds North India

New data rules: E-commerce, social media to delete user info after 3 years

Veteran nuclear scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram passes away at 88

Bhopal toxic waste: 5 cases filed against protesters opposing disposal plan

30 kg gold robbed from Manappuram Finance's branch in Odisha's Sambalpur

Topics :blastTamil NaduBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story