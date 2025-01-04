6 killed in chemical blast at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Atleast six workers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Officials confirmed that the fire and rescue department has arrived at the scene.

LPG tanker overturns in Coimbatore

This incident occurred just hours after an LPG tanker overturned on the Avinashi Road flyover early Friday morning, causing a minor gas leak, as reported by Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

The tanker overturned after becoming detached from the truck while the driver was navigating the flyover's roundabout. Fortunately, there were no injuries, the collector stated. The accident caused temporary traffic disruptions in the city’s central area. As a safety measure, schools within a 500-metre to one-km radius of the site were instructed to close for the day.

The blast, believed to have occurred while chemicals were being mixed, destroyed at least one room and resulted in the fatalities.