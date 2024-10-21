Delhi school blast: Telegram handle claims responsibility, police probe on

A day after a blast rocked the CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi Police have sought assistance from instant messaging service Telegram in their investigation. The authorities have written to the messaging platform, requesting details on a handle named ‘Justice League India’, which allegedly posted CCTV footage of the explosion and claimed responsibility, according to sources cited by NDTV. However, police sources confirm that Telegram has yet to respond to their query. No known terror group has been linked to the blast so far.

The explosion occurred at 7.47 am in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini. Though no casualties were reported, the blast caused extensive damage, shattering car windows, damaging shop hoardings, and leaving a portion of the school wall destroyed. A plume of smoke was seen rising after the explosion. Authorities immediately arrived at the scene, followed by fire engines, bomb disposal units, and sniffer dogs. Forensic teams also collected critical evidence, including a suspicious white powder-like substance found at the site. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) have since joined the probe. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act, and the area remains under tight security. Preliminary findings suggest the use of a crude bomb, and police are combing through CCTV footage in a bid to trace the perpetrators. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident.

The blast has ignited a political confrontation, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, which oversees Delhi’s law enforcement.

In a post on X, Atishi accused the Centre of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital. “The responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi is with BJP’s central government. But BJP ignores this and uses its time to disrupt the work of Delhi's elected government,” she said.

She also compared the situation to Mumbai’s notorious underworld era, adding, “Bullets are being fired in the open, gangsters are extorting money, and criminals are upbeat. The BJP neither has the intent nor the ability (to handle this).”

She further warned that if the BJP took charge of Delhi’s government, the city’s essential services, such as healthcare, power, and water supply, would deteriorate like the law and order situation.

Responding to these remarks, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi hit back at Atishi’s comments, stating, “The puppet CM is known for this. If you make her speak on any topic, it is always about the Centre. Something very serious has happened. The situation is totally in control. Instead of expressing anxiety about the situation and [thinking] what should be done, a political blame game has begun.”

“It is immature and irresponsible to always do politics on serious issues,” she told NDTV.