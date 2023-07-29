Home / India News / Chennai publisher held for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur issue

Chennai publisher held for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur issue

Condemning the arrest, BJP state chief K Annamalai accused the ruling DMK of resorting to arrests as it was unable to handle opinions expressed by the common man

Press Trust of India Chennai
Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Chennai-based publisher and blogger Badri Seshadri was arrested on Saturday for his alleged comments on judiciary while discussing Manipur violence in an interview to a Youtube channel.

The arrest was made early this morning by the Perambalur district police following a complaint from a lawyer Kaviarasu, a resident of Kunnam, who claimed that he was disturbed by Seshadri's views on the judiciary, during an interview to a Youtube channel on July 22.

The police booked cases under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (1) (a) (promote enmity between groups through words), 505 (1) (b) (causing fear and alarm in public) against him.

Condemning the arrest, BJP state chief K Annamalai accused the ruling DMK of resorting to arrests as it was unable to handle opinions expressed by the common man.

Topics :ManipurChennaiNortheast IndiaIndian Judiciary

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

