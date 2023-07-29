Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain on day of Ashura

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain on day of Ashura

Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Hussain on this day in the battle of Karbala. Better known as "ashura"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Imam Hussain on Saturday, saying his courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy.

Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Hussain on this day in the battle of Karbala. Better known as "ashura", it is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

"We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy," Modi said on Twitter.

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

