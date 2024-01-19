Chennai Traffic Police issues advisory as PM Modi inaugurates Khelo India

PM Modi inaugurated the Khelo India youth games today in Chennai's JawaharLal Nehru Stadium. He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Amid the visit of the Prime Minister, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police issued an advisory to disruption between 3 pm to 8 pm on Friday in and around the event venue. The traffic police advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly.





ALSO READ: Khelo India is famous among millions of people in country: Anurag Thakur The Chennai Traffic Police said that some congestion could be witnessed on some of the roads, like EVR Salai, Dasaprakash to Chennai Medical College Junction. However, the traffic will remain slow on Anna Salai, SV Patel Road and GST Road. All the motorists who are about to use these routes are required to take an alternate route to avoid congestion.

Chennai Traffic Police Full Advisory for commercial vehicles

No commercial vehicles are allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy Point.

The diverted route for commercial vehicles is Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar, New Avadi Road.

Commercial vehicles moving from North Chennai towards Parry’s corner will be directed from NRT New Bridge to Moolakothalam junction, Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Basin bridge top, Vyasarpadi.

Vehicles coming from Hunter Road and wanting to reach EVR Saai outgoing direction will be diverted at Hunters Road, EVK Sampath Road towards Nair Point.

Hence, Chennai traffic police advised all the motorists to plan their journey accordingly.

Khelo India Youth Games

The Khelo India Youth Games is starting from today, January 19, 2024, and will last till January 31, 2024. There will be 5,500 athletes participating in 26 competitive sports. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Khelo India Youth Games along with Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. Apart from these, Union Ministers like Anurag Thakur, Nisith Pramanik, and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin were also present at the event.

There will be many competitive games such as Kabaddi, football, volleyball, Judo, boxing, badminton, table tennis, shooting, yoga, wrestling, cycling, archery, squash, and weightlifting, and all these episodes will take place in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, and Madurai.