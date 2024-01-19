Madras HC dismisses appeals by tech firms against Google billing policy

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Google Play billing policy
Google had mandated all app developers to use its Google Play Billing System (GPBS) for transactions, charging a commission between 15 to 30 per cent for services, including paid app downloads and in-app purchases. More than a dozen Indian startups and tech companies, including Bharat Matrimony, Shadi.com, Unacademy, and Kuku FM, Alt Digital Media, and Info Edge, filed civil appeals against the tech giant and its subsidiaries, opposing the new policy.
