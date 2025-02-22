Chhattisgarh allows shops, cafes to run 24/7, women can work night shifts

The Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has announced that shops, parlours, cafes, and restaurants across the state can now operate 24/7. This initiative aims to boost business growth, create employment opportunities, and improve urban infrastructure.

However, liquor shops will still have to close by 10 pm, according to the existing regulations. The state has also permitted women to work night shifts.

Women employees can work night shifts

Cabinet Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, while announcing the decision, said that shops in Chhattisgarh can now function round the clock, and women employees will also be allowed to work at night.

Earlier, businesses had to remain shut for one day each week. Now, traders have the flexibility to decide their operational hours. However, the government has ensured that employees’ rights remain protected. Workers will be entitled to a weekly off, and no employee can be made to work beyond eight hours a day. Additionally, all shop owners must comply with labour welfare policies to safeguard employee interests.

The new regulations have also streamlined the shop registration process. Businesses already registered under the Employees' State Insurance and Provident Fund schemes will automatically be included in the new framework but must obtain a Labour Identification Number within six months. However, applications submitted after this period will incur a fee, as per government norms.

Benefits for small businesses

Earlier, the 24-hour business operation rule applied only to urban municipal areas. The revised policy now benefits small businesses employing at least 10 workers. Additionally, penalties for violations have been increased, though businesses can opt for compounding offences to avoid prolonged legal proceedings.

According to a government notification issued on February 13, shop and establishment registrations will now fall under the Labour Department instead of municipal bodies. The registration fee has been revised to a range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, based on the number of employees, replacing the earlier Rs 100 to Rs 250 fee structure.

While the decision aims to provide greater workforce opportunities, particularly for women, concerns have been raised regarding public transport and safety. Currently, Raipur’s city bus services operate only until 7:30 pm, leaving many female employees worried about commuting at night.

A report by India Today quoted Aditi Kale, an interior designer at Matter of Design, as saying that traveling late at night in Chhattisgarh feels unsafe due to limited public transport and deserted streets. Will the government introduce strong safety measures, or will women be left to manage these risks on their own?, she asked.

(With agency inputs)