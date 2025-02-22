LIVE News: Kash Patel sworn in as new FBI director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

A jury in western New York has convicted Hadi Matar, a 27-year-old from New Jersey, of attempted murder for the stabbing of Indian-born British author Salman Rushdie, The New York Times reported. Rushdie testified, recalling his attacker's "dark, ferocious eyes" and initially thinking he was being punched before realising he was bleeding heavily. Matar was also found guilty of assault for injuring Ralph Henry Reese, a co-founder of a programme supporting at-risk writers, who was on stage moderating the event. Matar faces up to 32 years in prison and additional federal terrorism-related charges. Sentencing is set for April 23.

Indian-American Kash Patel was officially sworn in as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, taking his oath on the Bhagavad Gita. The ceremony took place at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, with US Attorney General Pam Bondi administering the oath following Patel’s confirmation by the US Senate. He succeeds Christopher Wray in the role. Expressing gratitude, Patel described his appointment as the fulfilment of the American dream. "Anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, look right here," he said. "You are talking to a first-generation Indian who is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth. That can't happen anywhere else." Patel also pledged to uphold accountability, both within the FBI and beyond.