Chhattisgarh govt floats E-tender for auction of gold, diamond mines

Chhattisgarh government has issued Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for the allotment of one diamond mine and two gold mines located in Kanker and Mahasamund districts through auction.

Anurag Diwan, joint director in the Directorate of Geology and Mining, said the demand for precious minerals has increased around the world, and keeping the demand in mind, the Chhattisgarh government was taking action to ensure its supply by developing these mines.

The state government has issued an e-tender for the allotment of three precious mineral blocks through auction for prospecting.

In the preliminary survey conducted in the area, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had hinted about the possibility of the presence of gold and diamonds.

“An NIT has been issued in the MSTC portal on July 6, 2023, for allotment through e-auction,” Diwan said.

The three mines are spread across 3000 hectares.

Of it, Basna-2 Diamond Block in Mahasamund is spread over a 2,500-hectare area.

The officials said the Chanat-Jogidadar Gold and Associated Minerals Block in Mahasamund district and Tumrisur-Garda 2 Gold Block in Kanker district are spread across 176 and 240 hectares respectively.

Basna’s diamond mine will be the second in the state.

The first was discovered in the 4,600 square km area of Payalikhand in Gariaband district.

The contract for survey and prospecting was awarded to a leading mining company having global presence.

The work was stalled after the Ajit Jogi government scrapped the deal in 2001.

The company contested the government decision and since then, the matter is pending in the court of law.

The officials said they were hopeful to explore diamonds from Basna.

The detailed petrographic and geochemical studies helped in identification of a field of kimberlite rocks in the area north of Basna town in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh.

A few kimberlite bodies were identified in the vicinity of Chandkhuri, Kandadongri and Jamnidih villages in the same district.

Diwan said detailed prospecting work in the area would be conducted by the winning bidder in the first instance.

Once the mineral deposits are certified, the mining operations will commence after obtaining the lease.

The last date for purchasing tender documents is August 18, while the last date for submission is August 21, the official added.