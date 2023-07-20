Delhi Gym Association issues advisory after man using treadmill dies

A Delhi-based gym owners' association on Thursday advised its members to ensure that there are no loose wires at their establishments after a 24-year-old man died of electrocution while using a treadmill at a fitness centre here.

Saksham Purthi, an MNC employee in Gurugarm, was electrocuted while using a treadmill at Gymplex Fitness Zone in Rohini Sector 15, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, they said, adding that the gym owner has been apprehended.

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Gym Association, members have been instructed to "get the earthing connection at their gyms checked immediately".

They have been advised to ensure that no loose wires are hanging around the area where people exercise, it stated.

All electrical points should be checked by electricians and other necessary measures need to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chirag Sethi, the association's vice-president, claimed that the "unfortunate incident" took place "due to some fault in electrical wiring of the treadmill".

"We have issued an advisory to all owners, whose gyms are part of our association, for checking electrical systems at their gyms and take all measures needed to prevent such incidents," he said.

Delhi has about 5,500 small and big gyms, and yoga and aerobic studios, Sethi said.

As an association, "we have owners of Anytime Fitness, Gold's Gym, Gravitas Gym and The Gym, among others, as our members", he added.

Purthi, a resident of Rohini Sector 19, was sent to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead, according to the police.

The police were informed about his death by the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

He was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state from the gym, the officer said, adding that inquiries revealed that the man died due to electrocution while using the treadmill.

According to the post-mortem, electrocution was the reason for his death, the police said.

Md Zuhaib, a council member of the association, said licence is mandatory to be followed in a gym and members should not enter any prohibited areas. People should be aware and follow all safety measures, including those to ensure electrical connection and fire safety, he added.

A case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the matter, Sidhu said.

An investigation is underway, he added.