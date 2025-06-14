Chhattisgarh replaces Urdu-Persian words with Hindi in police functioning

The Chhattisgarh government has replaced Urdu and Persian words used in police official records with Hindi terms that can be easily understood by a layperson, in order to make policing more accessible, transparent and communicative, an official here said on Saturday.

Replacing 'halafnama' with 'shapath patra' (affidavit), 'dafa' with 'dhara' (section), 'fariyadi' with 'shikayatkarta' (complainant) and 'chasmdid' with 'pratyakshdarshi' (eyewitness) are some of the examples of this. On the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, the Director General of Police (DGP) has issued a letter to the district Superintendents of Police (SPs) in this regard stating that difficult and traditional words used in police functioning should be changed with simple and clear Hindi terms, an official statement said. A list of 109 words with their Hindi alternatives have been provided with the letter suggesting to be used in place of old difficult words, it said. When a common citizen visits a police station for any complaint, crime information or other work, he/she is often confused about the language used in the FIR or other documents of the police.